People giving from the heart to Temporary Emergency Services

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The majority of people we spoke with said they were giving from the heart, more than to get a break on their taxes.
Regina Jenkins pulled into Temporary Emergency Services parking lot with several items to donate.
“I can bring things that you usually don’t use and I know that someone else can use it at the end of the year. I wanted to do that of course because Temporary Emergency Services helps so many people,” Jenkins told us.
Temporary Emergency Services resells some of the donated items at its Thrift Store. That money helps pay for programs to help some of Tuscaloosa’s less fortunate.
The charity’s Executive Director says donations are picked up the day after Christmas.
“I think people are giving out of the pureness and kindness of their heart and they want to support individuals in our community,”according to Karen Thompson-Jackson.
Items collected at T-E-S ranged from brand new to several years old. People who donate can fill out forms to claim donations as deductions on their taxes.
But most folks told us today was more about giving than getting a tax break.
“We take to Temporary Emergency Services because we know that people can use and that can utilize those resources, that they can distribute them well and that’s our go to place,” Emily Tosten explained.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.