Heart Gallery Alabama: LaMario

LaMario, born November 2002, is a very independent and positive young man.
He was born with multiple health problems, including Cerebral Palsy. Initially, doctors believed that LaMario would not be able to ever do anything for himself, such as sitting up, walking, feeding himself, or performing any other daily activities. However, LaMario overcame many of these obstacles. LaMario is very active and enjoys playing outside.
LaMario loves to be around people. He is a joy to be around and has the ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face. He needs a family that is willing to make a lifelong commitment to him.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
