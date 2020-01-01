First Responders worry about people who shoot guns and fireworks to celebrate New Year’s

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Tuscaloosa expect to see an increase in 9-1-1 calls on New Year’s night.
Tuscaloosa police fear the possibility of stray bullets hitting homes or innocent bystanders when people shoot into the air for New Year’s.
“A lot of people in the Tuscaloosa city limits use it as a celebratory means of the New Year coming in. But I hope they adhere to the law and not do that because of the potential harm it can cause,” explained Lt. Teena Richardson.
Police talked to Fox6 News on New Year’s Eve in hopes of silencing celebratory gunfire. They admit it’s difficult to prevent.
But they are still discouraging people from doing it.
“I’m sure the call volume will increase with the number of calls coming in for people who are setting off fireworks which are also against the law in city limits, as well firing a handgun or shotgun into the air,” Richardson continued.
Tuscaloosa’s city fire code also bans the use of fireworks without having a city permit. Those caught shooting off fireworks will be ticketed.
16,000 fires a year are caused from fireworks according to National Fire Protection Association.
“Causes issues to neighbors, it could also lead to fires that could spread to other structures,” according to Interim City Fire Marshal Patrick Stines.
