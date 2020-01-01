FIRST ALERT: Dry start to 2020 quickly turns wet tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2020 starts off a little frosty with temperatures in the lower 30s and mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase during the day as our Next Big Thing begins to brew. Temperatures will top off slightly above normal and in the mid-50s. The weather will be superb for watching the Alabama or Auburn bowl games both locally and especially at the games in Florida.
FIRST ALERT for possible flooding on Thursday into Friday. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Rain will be light initially and then be heavy during the afternoon and evening hours especially along and west of the I-59/I-20 corridor. There’s a possibility of 2-4 inches of rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
While we could hear some rumbles of thunder, the chance for strong storms is low and looks to stay confined to the Gulf Coast where instability will be a little higher. Updates to the palm of your hand regarding this next system can be found on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Temperatures will actually warm through Thursday night and our highs in the 60s will be set at an odd time. Friday looks wettest to start and then the rain tapers off as the day carries on and temperatures hang out in the 50s.
Saturday is looking cold and windy and temperatures in the 40s. There is a small chance for a passing shower or even a flurry in north Alabama but nothing to worry about. The sky clears on Saturday night which means we start off sunny on Sunday but quite chilly. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s and moderate to the lower 50s later in the day.
The forecast early next week varies between long range models and so confidence is low in terms of rain chances and temperatures.
