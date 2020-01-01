‘Doing Good’ is good for you!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I introduce you to people every week who are “Doing Good” in our community. As we enter the new year, I’d like to challenge you to "do good” in 2020.
Every volunteer, every hero, every individual I've interviewed tells me the same thing. They love helping people and it makes them feel good. Psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow isn't surprised.
Klapow explained, “We’re social beings, so when we help somebody, we automatically feel good, and we like the way that feels. So when we help someone, we benefit psychologically, socially and emotionally. It is literally good for your mental health.”
When you volunteer you are rewarded not with money, but with satisfaction, a broader perspective on life and a sense of empowerment. It doesn’t really matter how you help, but you should choose something you’re passionate about.
Klapow said, “Make it a specific act. There are many organizations in our community that can’t wait for you to help. Sign up for something reasonable for your time and don’t just think about it. Sign up today or this week, because if you don’t take that first step, chances are you may spend the whole year thinking about it and wishing that you had.”
So how 'bout that 2020 resolution? Just do it.
Remember you can also nominate someone you know who is “Doing Good” in our community at this link.
