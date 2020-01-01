Brookside Police credit God, witness in kidnapping case

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Sean Sanders is spending New Year’s in jail with a bond totaling over $190,000. Police say the woman he allegedly kidnapped is recovering in the hospital.
“We determined the suspect had every intention of dragging this lady into the woods and potentially murdering her,” said Chief Mike Jones, “If it weren’t for the actions of the witness and the officers that responded, the outcome may have been very different.”
A witness reported seeing Sanders force the alleged victim into a van.
“She asked for help,” said Jay Bostic. “I didn’t have all the facts, but I knew I wasn’t going to let him leave without the police checking it out.”
Bostic says he tried to block Sanders in as he called police, but he drove away. Bostic trailed Sanders as he waited for more officers to arrive.
“He relayed crucial information in this case - vehicle description, tag number, suspect description, and even female description,” said Chief Jones, “Continued to follow and give dispatch updates at a safe distance behind the officer. We asked the witness why he did so and he said I saw you only had one police officer out there and I wasn’t leaving him by himself."
Police made several attempts to stop Sanders before they were able to disable the vehicle, arrest him, and save the alleged victim. A moment, the humble Bostic won’t take credit for.
“I think it was divine intervention through the Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ. Again, I think He could have used anyone and it just so happened to be us. I’m no special person,” said Bostic.
Police don’t advise people to follow law enforcement in these kinds of situations because of the dangers - but Brookside’s chief called the witness a hero and the city plans to honor him with a medal for his bravery.
