B’ham City Council sets public hearing to possible rezoning of Carraway Hospital redevelopment site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could finally see the old Carraway Hospital property come back to life soon.
At the corner of 17th Avenue North and 25th Street north, time has stopped. Cars drive by, but it’s essentially a ghost town at the old Carraway Hospital site and across the street at what used to be FD McArthur Elementary school. The area is sandwiched in between a handful of neighborhoods like Druid Hills.
"It used to be a family-oriented neighborhood,” said Amie Evans, president of the Druid Hills neighborhood.
But all that could change with the Northside Park Project. Corporate Realty, along with other partners, is planning on turning this area into a multi-use development with office, retail, residential and entertainment space including a hotel.
The redevelopment is something Druid Hills neighborhood president Amie Evans has been hoping to see for years.
"I think it will be beneficial for the neighborhood and should help the property value go up just a plus for us,” Evans said.
"We want to make sure we’re sensitive to putting back some uses that help supplant those neighborhoods and help those neighborhoods be redeveloped,” Brian Wolfe with Corporate Realty said last year.
Evans says Corporate Realty is sticking by its promise to include input from the surrounding neighborhoods with all the new things around them or in the works. Evans is optimistic about the future of a neighborhood she’s called home for decades.
“The Magic City is coming back. So we just hope that is going to. I believe it will be. It’s got to be a plus for everyone,” Evans said.
City Council president William Parker says a 9,000-10,000-seat amphitheater could also be included in the project. The city council will need to rezone this area for the development to move forward. A public hearing for that is January 28.
