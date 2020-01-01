Behind the Front: Discussing the devastation of December 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with Science Operations Officer Kevin Laws of the Birmingham National Weather Service and WBRC meteorologist Jill Gilardi to discuss a severe weather event that devastated areas around the state Monday, December 16.
There were fatalities from a EF-2 tornado in Lawrence County and several other tornadoes throughout the viewing area, including a EF-0 tornado in southern Shelby County that Jill ran right into. Hear how she avoided a dangerous situation and how much of an impact these higher sheer, lower instability events can have.
