Alabama football fans receive lifelong memory, gift of love

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas morning 2019 will be a day the Tillman family of Birmingham, Ala. will never forget.
Hal and Sunny Tillman’s children gave them a gift that can make any person say, “how did this happen.” The Tillman’s received their original seats that the family had sat in at Alabama football games since 1988.
Original because the seats have the names of the Tillman’s inscribed, which they did at the final home game of the season on November 23, 2019.
Bryant-Denny Stadium is undergoing renovations and the seats were removed, but somehow through an amazement of circumstances the Tillman’s now possess their original seats.
“I am just blown away by it all,” said Hal Tillman. “For my kids to put this much thought and work into doing this is just the best thing I have ever experienced or witnessed. And makes me so proud as a father.”
The Tillman’s plan on taking the seats to the family lake house where they can be used and sat in for generations to come. And what comes along with the seats is an incredible story for all.
