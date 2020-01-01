Alabama defeats Michigan 35-16 in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WBRC) - Alabama beat Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Quarterback Mac Jones led the offense with 327 yards total. His top target, Jerry Jeudy, had 204 yards and an 85-yard touchdown for the first score of the game. Najee Harris was the lead rusher with 24 carries for 136 yards.
1st Quarter
M. Jones pass to J. Jeudy for 85 yards for a touchdown. (Bama 7, Mich. 0)
S. Patterson pass to N. Eubanks for 7 yards for a touchdown. (Bama 7, Mich. 7)
Q. Nordin 36-yard field goal. (Bama 7, Mich. 10)
2nd Quarter
Q. Nordin 42-yard field goal. (Bama 7, Mich. 13)
N. Harris run for 9 yards for a touchdown. (Bama 14, Mich. 13)
Q. Nordin 57-yard field goal. (Bama 14, Mich. 16)
3rd Quarter
M. Jones pass to D. Smith for 42 yards for a touchdown. (Bama 21, Mich. 16)
4th Quarter
M. Jones pass to M. Forristall for 20 yards for a touchdown. (Bama 28, Mich. 16)
N. Harris run for 2 yards for a touchdown. (Bama 35, Mich. 16)
The Crimson Tide finished the season 11-2.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.