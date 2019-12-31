15-year-old girl missing in Tuscaloosa may be suffering from stress and anxiety

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Charone Stark, the 15-year-old who was reported missing earlier, has been located. She is in good health and has been returned to her family.
Right now a 15-year-old girl is missing in Tuscaloosa.
Charone Stark was reported missing Tuesday, December 31.
Stark was last seen in the 2900 block of 7th St and is believed to be suffering from stress and anxiety.
Charone was last seen in the clothes shown in the photo.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.
