WBRC multicast lineup changes effective Jan 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News will be making changes to our multicast channel lineups on January 1.
What’s happening?
WBRC will be adding Circle (a new network) to our over-the-air antenna lineup on WBRC-D3 (6.3). Grit TV, currently airs on WBRC-D3 (6.3) and will move to WBRC-D5 (6.5).
What does this mean for viewers?
Viewers who normally watch Grit TV on WBRC-D3 (6.3) using an over-the-air antenna will be impacted and may need to rescan for channels. Cable viewers may be temporarily unable to find Grit TV in their lineups.
FAQ
1. I use an antenna, what happened to Grit TV, do you no longer carry it?
Yes, we still broadcast Grit TV, however it now airs on WBRC channel (6.5). If you use an over-the-air antenna and are unable to receive channel (6.5) you will need to rescan your television or set-top box in order for the new channel to be added.
2. I am a cable television subscriber and Grit TV is missing, did you drop the channel?
No, WBRC did not drop Grit TV, we still air it but on a different channel. You will need to contact your cable service provider to ask them what their new channel number assignment is for WBRC’s Grit TV.
3. What is this new Circle Network I’m seeing on (6.3)?
It’s a new network for country music fans. Circle covers the world of country music. You’ll see new programming as well as some classic programs. Click here to read more about Circle.
