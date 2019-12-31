Search for man who stole woman’s car, purse at gunpoint in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are looking for a man who stole a woman's car and purse at gunpoint.
Officers say on December 26, they responded to a robbery call in the 400 block of Southwood Trace. The female victim said a man in a silver Dodge Charger with rims and tinted windows approached her with a handgun.
He demanded she get out of her gold 2009 Toyota Camry with AL tag 2955AF5.
The man then sped off with the victim's car, purse and its contents.
If you know this vehicle or have any information about this crime and suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
