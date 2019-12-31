Save money, save time - UBER tips for New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you plan for your New Year’s eve celebration also plan out your transportation.
Uber says New Year’s Eve is its busiest night of the year. So, you want to book early to get to your destination on time and, you might want to consider hanging around a little after you ring in the New Year to save money.
This will be John Hahn’s second year working Uber New Year’s Eve night in Birmingham. He says because it’s so busy to expect prices to jump. You may also have to wait a little for pick up.
Last year, he saw prices surge between 20 to 40 dollars. The Uber system adjusts prices based on how many people are trying to get a ride in that area versus how many drivers are available in the area.
He says the trick is to plan ahead. Schedule a ride pick up on the app a few hours before you’re trying to leave.
“Go ahead and order it around 8 or 9 pm and put it for 12:01. If you put it at 12:01, it’s not a guarantee the driver’s going to show up on time because of traffic," said Hahn.
Also, instead of trying leave right after the celebration is over, Uber reps say wait 30 minutes or so and then book. You’ll likely miss that price surge window.
As you travel, Uber reps say keep safety in mind. Make sure to verify the license plate, car description, and driver’s name before getting into the vehicle. Uber has also rolled out a security code feature where you may be sent a code to verify the correct driver is picking you up.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.