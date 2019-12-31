RECALL: Egg in veggie ramen may be contaminated with listeria

The affected product has been removed from store shelves, the company says. The noodles were sold at stores nationwide, including Costco and Whole Foods Market. Those who bought the noodles should not eat them and return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Those with further questions should call Veggie Noodle at 512-200-3337 (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or email info@cecesveggieco.com.