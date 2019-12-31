Paving project planned for Vestavia Hills and Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in Vestavia Hills have been complaining about potholes and other road problems. Jefferson County is moving to make some of the city’s roadways safer and easier to drive on for all drivers around the county.
Shades Crest Road through Vestavia Hills sees a lot of traffic. This adds to the problem. Of course, recent rains and coming cold weather only increases the road problems.
“The rain and cold weather make the ground shrink and swell. Asphalt shrinks and swells. Water gets in and that is what typically causes a pothole,” said Cal Markert, Jefferson County Deputy Manager.
Complaints popped up on Christmas Eve about the potholes on the roadway. By the day after Christmas, Jefferson County road crews were out fixing some of the potholes making it a smoother ride for drivers.. Markert said the county will be seeking more paving contracts for Shades Crest. The county hopes to improve roadways hurt by recent utility work putting in new lines.
“They do a good job taking care of what needs to be taken care of. Hopefully we can get caught up to where we don’t have potholes,” Markert said.
The county has set aside $10 million for paving work. They hope to pave about 150 miles of roads next year. Markert says the 59/20 bridge project has forced more traffic on their roads and that has not helped.
“Carson Road cuts over I believe from 79 to 31. It takes a lot of traffic Probably not as many county roads and city roads, but definitely a lot more traffic on our local streets,” Markert said.
Jefferson County has three road crews working when they can, considering the weather on road work. This is about 30 to 40 people, and that’s more than they’ve had in years because of the lack of money after bankruptcy.
