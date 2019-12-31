A matching grant and donation drive for Tigers for Tomorrow

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tigers for Tomorrow, the Attalla preserve is located on 140 acres in North Alabama.
The preserve is a forever home to over 170 animals including tigers, cougars, African lions, bears, wolves, and black leopards.
Organizers say their prayers were answered with a $25,000 Matching Grant from Angels in Distress! They now have ten days to match the deadline by January 7.
TFT said the preserve has had a difficult time meeting the budget in 2019 due to a dozen or more weekends of rain, unforeseen equipment failures, and heavy veterinarian expenses over the past few months.
Tigers For Tomorrow would also like to announce that they are ringing in the new decade with ½ price admission January 1-5, 2020.
Ways to Donate to Emergency Winter Fund:
Facebook Post: @TFTatUntamedMountain
Website: www.tigersfortomorrow.org and Click on DONATE
Mail Checks to meet Jan 7th deadline! 708 County Road 345, Attalla, AL 35954
New Year’s Special Hours: January 1-5, 9am-5pm (Wednesday – Sunday)
January-February: Open to the public, Saturday & Sunday from 9am-5pm. Admission: $15 adults & $7.50 children aged 3-11. No reservations needed. Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Private tours available by appointment Wednesday-Sunday for $120.00 minimum, add $30/Person in addition to 4 persons. For directions or additional information please visit our website at www.tigersfortomorrow.org.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.