A man’s success story in affordable housing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - “Knowing what you could have been versus where you are now.” Inspirational words from 32-year-old Darnell Steele who was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy when he was 17.
Steele says, “I define MD.”
Steele lives at Fieldcrest Apartments, a Foundation Housing community which is also an affordable housing complex in Tuscaloosa.
Steele earns money as an online sports gaming broadcaster. He also gets some government assistance because of his disability.
Steele says he is proud of the fact he owns his own home and he's able to live on his own.
He said at one point he had some trouble getting in and out of the tub in his bathroom at Fieldcrest, so he talked to the complex manager about the issue. He said crews came in immediately and installed a walk-in shower.
It's just one of the ways Steele says Fieldcrest has helped in his success to live independently.
