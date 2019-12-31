Man accused of robberies at several motels in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police need help to catch a robber they say is hitting local motels.
Take a look at these surveillance pictures showing the man they believe has robbed several motels in recent months.
Officers say he walks in with a gun, steals money and takes off in a car.
The first robbery was in August on Mcfarland Boulevard, then in December on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland in Northport.
If you recognize this man contact police right away.
