Man accused of robberies at several motels in Tuscaloosa

Man accused of robbing Tuscaloosa motels (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff | December 31, 2019 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 4:45 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police need help to catch a robber they say is hitting local motels.

Take a look at these surveillance pictures showing the man they believe has robbed several motels in recent months.

Officers say he walks in with a gun, steals money and takes off in a car.

The first robbery was in August on Mcfarland Boulevard, then in December on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland in Northport.

If you recognize this man contact police right away.

