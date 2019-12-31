Honesty is Saban’s best policy when it comes to his players and the NFL Draft

“Look, we have, I think, nine guys that are juniors that got evaluated by the junior committee. And our job is to give them the correct information so that they can make good decisions based on the reality of their status. And, you know, we gave them that information. Some guys have first round grades. I’m not going to tell you they don’t. Everybody’s got to make a decision about what’s best for their future, and we feel like our job is to make sure that we give them the correct information because there’s a lot of misinformation out there, whether it’s mock drafts or who is the evaluator. And what we try to do is make sure we get the information from the actual people who draft. I know there’s a lot of media guys out there and, even you, but I’m not sure you draft anybody. Do you have a pick when the draft comes? So we try to get the information from the people who will actually pick the players, which is sometimes not congruent with what you all think, no disrespect to your ability to evaluate, but...” said Saban.