FIRST ALERT: We’ll enter 2020 dry and cool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy New Year’s Eve! We are finishing out 2019 with chilly temperatures and a clear sky. Most locations are waking up with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. When you factor in a light wind, temperatures feel like they are in the low to mid-30s. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures could be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday with highs in the mid-50s. If you plan on being out this evening to celebrate the new year, expect temperatures to drop into the 40s after 6 p.m. By the midnight hour, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s with a clear sky. You will want to bundle up and wear layers if you plan on being outdoors.