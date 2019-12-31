FIRST ALERT: We’ll enter 2020 dry and cool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy New Year’s Eve! We are finishing out 2019 with chilly temperatures and a clear sky. Most locations are waking up with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. When you factor in a light wind, temperatures feel like they are in the low to mid-30s. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures could be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday with highs in the mid-50s. If you plan on being out this evening to celebrate the new year, expect temperatures to drop into the 40s after 6 p.m. By the midnight hour, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s with a clear sky. You will want to bundle up and wear layers if you plan on being outdoors.
FIRST ALERT: The start of 2020 will begin dry and sunny across Central Alabama. We will likely start the day with temperatures near the freezing point. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. Upper level clouds will begin to move into our area tomorrow afternoon. By tomorrow evening, clouds will become more widespread ahead of our next system.
ALABAMA/AUBURN BOWL GAMES: If you are heading to Florida to watch either Alabama or Auburn in their bowl games, the weather is looking fantastic! Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s around kickoff for both games. Both Tampa and Orlando will remain dry and sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. It should be fantastic weather for football!
NEXT BIG THING: A surge of moisture will likely spread into the Southeast early Thursday morning. Rain will likely become widespread across Alabama as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times with temperatures mostly in the 50s. We will be monitoring a warm front to our south that could enhance our rain chances late Thursday night. Temperatures could warm into the 60s by Friday morning. Rain chances will linger Friday afternoon as a cold front begins to move into Alabama. Temperatures will likely drop Friday afternoon and evening as cool air moves in. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches with the highest totals staying in northwest Alabama. If you are planning to attend the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field Thursday afternoon, you will need to grab a poncho.
SEVERE POTENTIAL THURSDAY: The greatest risk for strong storms Thursday will likely remain along the Gulf Coast where they will have the greatest chance to see some unstable air. Locally for us, we should remain stable which will prevent us from seeing severe weather. If you have plans to visit New Orleans or Mobile during this time period, you will want to monitor the forecasts. Potential risks will include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
TURNING COLD THIS WEEKEND: Cold air will begin to move into our area Saturday and Sunday. We will likely see clouds with a few spotty showers mixed in Saturday morning and afternoon. Saturday will likely be breezy and cold with temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s. It would not surprise me if we saw a few flurries in North Alabama Saturday, but we will not see any issues as temperatures remain well above freezing. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
