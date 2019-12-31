Does your church need security?

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Security for places of worship is once again the forefront of everyone’s mind after a deadly shooting at a Texas church last weekend.
Members of First Baptist Church were into their contemporary worship service around 11 a.m. on Sunday. At that same time hundreds of miles away a gunman was opening fire inside a Texas church. Two people were killed, and the impact was felt from Fort Worth, Texas, to Trussville.
“It’s sad that people can’t come worship - whatever denomination or religion. (It’s) sad that they can’t come worship and feel safe,” said Alan Taylor with First Baptist Church.
Taylor oversees security at First Baptist Church, where they implemented their own security team four years ago. It was a member of the church’s security team that shot and killed the Texas gunman.
“We decided let’s make sure we’re protecting ourselves and our church members,” said Taylor. “What we did as a church is put together a security team. A team of people who are trained - trained law enforcement, trained military, trained secret service."
Eight to 10 armed security members are staffed at First Baptist Church services every Sunday to protect the upwards of 2,000 people who attend. Taylor believes this is the new way churches have to try to protect as they serve. He’s working with other churches too.
“We tell them what we do and how we train and what we recommend you do. Each church decides what level of training they want to have, but we’ll help with that,” said Taylor.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.