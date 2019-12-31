Birmingham Bowl teams experience the Civil Rights movement in an eye opening way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boston College and Cincinnati football teams experienced some southern culture on Tuesday with a visit to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
“This is something I will never forget,” said Cincinnati wide receiver Clifford Kurker. “I don’t think about this stuff, but seeing it up close and personal gives me a different feeling about my African-American culture and history that I never truly considered.”
The Eagles and Bearcats are in town to play in the annual Birmingham Bowl set to take place Thursday, January 2 at iconic Legion Field for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
