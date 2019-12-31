Arrest made in double shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested 36-year-old Cameron Rayford for a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured.
Birmingham Police officers were called around 1:11 p.m. to a residence in the 5900 block of Martin Luther Avenue on December 23.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival. He has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Rayshun Johnson.
A second victim was also located near the scene suffering non-life-threatening injury to the hand.
Birmingham police announced on Tuesday that they have charged Cameron Rayford with Murder and Attempted Murder. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
Authorities believe that the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation.
