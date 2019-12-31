Amazon leading local job growth for 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2020 should see a jump in jobs in Jefferson County.
Heading the list will be the opening of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer. In a few months you can expect the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer to be very busy with workers shipping out packages to consumers. That will mean 1,500 jobs and possibly more in the future.
“In February, March you will see a snowball effect. You will see Amazon open and running, and commerce occurring. It’s an exciting for the city of Bessemer and Jefferson County,” Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
If you go to the Amazon job site, you will see management jobs now available. Bessemer officials say entry job levels should be available for online applications in the next few weeks. The Influx of 1500 jobs should be a major impact for the Bessemer area.
“That will help a much distressed area that needs that injection of commerce. This will be great,” Stephens said.
Amazon is also building a distribution center in Jefferson County. This is also opening the doors for other businesses to consider locating here.
“You can say it any way you want but the GNP in Birmingham Metro area is greater than Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery combined. So you can see that coming and it’s beginning to manifest itself with these new businesses coming in,” Stephens said.
