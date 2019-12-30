Woman kidnapped and held hostage at knifepoint, police chase leads to suspect arrest

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody after he kidnapped a woman in Brookside, led police in a vehicle pursuit and held the victim hostage at knifepoint during a standoff with police.
According to Brookside Police, around 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a call about a kidnapping in progress on Brookside Coalburg Rd. The suspect was described as a male driving a white van.
Brookside patrol units spotted the van and attempted to stop it. The suspect fled, leading police on a chase onto Bivins Brookside Rd. Additional units responded, blocking the vehicle on Mt. Olive Rd when they observed a female bleeding from her head, being held against her will and forced onto the floorboard by the suspect. The suspect drove into a police car, breaking through the barrier and continued to flee the scene.
The suspect attempted to run over a Brookside Officer before assisting officers were able to barricade the suspect again and establish a tactical perimeter.
According to police, the suspect then held the victim hostage at knifepoint, and barricaded the rear of the van.
As officers attempted to negotiate, the suspect pleaded with officers to kill him.
Tactical units were eventually able to enter the vehicle, rescue the victim and take the suspect into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Sean E. Sanders of Los Angeles, California.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.