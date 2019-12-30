Tuscaloosa cold case murder: Investigators say there are still witnesses with answers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa investigators believe someone has answers to a 7-year-old cold case murder, and they are hoping witnesses will come forward.
On December 30, 2012 around 1:50 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to Club Secret, 3213 10th Street, on a shooting call.
18-year-old LaBarron Dendre Rice had been shot. He died a short time later at DCH Tuscaloosa.
Officers said Rice was in the parking lot of the club when someone shot him.
Investigators have interviewed several witnesses who were at the scene and over the past several years but nothing has led to an arrest in this case.
Investigators believe there are still potential witnesses who have not been interviewed but may have the right information that may lead to an arrest. If you have any information contact TVCU at (205) 464-8690.
