Shelby County Sheriff warns about scam call

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that scam phone calls are currently going on. The person claims to work for the Sheriff’s Office and may allege that you have warrants, unpaid tickets, or that someone you know needs bail money. They will then ask for some sort of payment over the phone. These scammers can be very aggressive and convincing. They can even mask their phone number to appear to be calling from a real government agency. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you to collect payment or threaten you with legal action. Hang up on these scammers and never send any payment. If you question whether one of these phone calls is real, we recommend asking someone you trust for a second opinion or contacting us to speak with a deputy.