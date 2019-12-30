Rush Propst ‘in negotiations’ to coach at new Alabama private school

By WALB News Team | December 30, 2019 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 2:26 PM

COOSADA, Ala. (WALB) - The former Colquitt County Packer head coach is in negotiations to coach at a school in Alabama.

Rush Propst is in negotiations to be the founding head football coach at USA Academy in Coosada, Ala.

School officials said it is very likely that he will be the founding coach.

The academy is a new private school for grades 7-12. It will open its doors Friday for enrollment.

Coach Rush Propst speaks as the Packers display trophies
Coach Rush Propst speaks as the Packers display trophies (Source: WALB)

Propst was terminated as the Colquitt County football coach in March 2019.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

