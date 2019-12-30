Rush Propst ‘in negotiations’ to coach at new Alabama private school

COOSADA, Ala. (WALB) - The former Colquitt County Packer head coach is in negotiations to coach at a school in Alabama.
Rush Propst is in negotiations to be the founding head football coach at USA Academy in Coosada, Ala.
School officials said it is very likely that he will be the founding coach.
The academy is a new private school for grades 7-12. It will open its doors Friday for enrollment.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
