Police pursuit from Irondale ends with multi-vehicle crash in downtown B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A police pursuit from Irondale to Birmingham ended Monday morning with a multi-vehicle accident downtown.
Authorities from Irondale, Birmingham and State Troopers are on the scene at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. and 5th Ave. South where three to five vehicles were involved a crash. A power pole is also down at the scene.
There is also another accident scene at 37th Street and 1st Avenue that proceeded the wreck on Richard Arrington and 5th.
We are working to learn more.
