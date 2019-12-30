Parent warns of dangers of popular Christmas gift

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama mom is warning other parents after a popular Christmas gift that sent her daughter to the emergency room.
At the top of 9-year-old Brooklyn’s gift list for Santa was a LOL Surprise! Glamper. So, on Christmas morning when she saw it under the tree, a smile spread across her face.
“I give her the toy and she’s beyond excited. Beyond excited,” said Tiffany Peay, Brooklyn’s mom.
But the smile, was replaced by tears when Brooklyn’s finger got stuck inside the toy.
“My sister calls me and says ‘Come here. Brooklyn’s finger is stuck’,” said Peay, “At that point she’s crying and I’m confused.”
To open the glamper, children are supposed to press gently on a latch. Brooklyn’s tiny finger slipped through the opening and was stuck within the plastic parts. Peay says her first thought was to coat Brooklyn’s finger and try to wiggle it out. No luck. She tried to pull her finger out, but it only seemed to cause more pain.
“My daughter has a very high tolerance for pain. She’s like a Tomboy, so I knew then something was wrong,” said Peay, “After a while her knuckles started to turn a dark brown and I’m thinking - Brooklyn we’ve got to go to the hospital because I can’t get it out and my sister can’t get it out.”
Emergency Room staff had no choice but to take the toy apart to get Brooklyn’s finger free - which had been trapped for well over an hour.
“The doctors say no matter how you push - it hard or soft - it’s going to get stuck and if you pull it out you could dislocate your finger,” said Peay.
Peay says Brooklyn’s finger is still sore from the incident. She was surprised to learn her daughter wasn’t the only one who has gotten their finger trapped. A quick Google search shows dozens of posts from other parents whose child got their hand stuck in the toy.
MGA Entertainment issued a statement on its LOL Surprise! Glamper Facebook Page saying:
“We are deeply saddened to see those images and comments on the LOL Surprise! Glamper. We have heard you and are issuing a product safety notice.”
The company directs people to visit its website to complete a form about their purchase of the product.
Peay says she contacted MGA Entertainment and was told she’d hear back from them by the end of the week - but hasn’t heard back. She says the product safety notice is a start, but ultimately wants the glamper off shelves and redesigned.
If you’ve had a similar experience, complete MGA’s Customer Contact information form.
