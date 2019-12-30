The New Year is here and so is your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready for colder weather and a new year with this weeks work week forecast.
We’ve been dealing with wet weather and warmer than average temperatures the last few days, but come Monday the air will be much drier as the current storm system moves out.
Temperatures will also began to tumble, with highs in the 50s Monday and near freezing in some areas Tuesday morning.
Expect temperatures around 38 to 37 degrees around midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Showers move in again, along with an increase in temperatures starting Wednesday night through Saturday.
Happy New Year!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.