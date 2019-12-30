Man shot while driving, wrecks vehicle into tree in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who was shot late Saturday night while driving is recovering after he wrecked his car into a tree in Fairfield.
Jefferson County Deputies responded to the 200 block of 56th Street and found the man’s vehicle. He had been taken from the scene by a family member to get medical help.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Detectives said the victim told them while he was driving he saw headlights coming up from behind him and then heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.
The victim wrecked nearby while trying to avoid further injury.
No arrests have been made.
