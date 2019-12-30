Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FORT HUACHUCA-GROUNDWATER
Fort Huachuca groundwater review sought after leaked report
FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (AP) — Conservation activists are pressing for the federal government to reexamine the effects of groundwater pumping at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports the pressure comes amid a leaked report that details how the area’s wells are taking a growing toll on the flow of the San Pedro River. The confidential 2010 study commissioned by the Army base was released by Robin Silver, a co-founder of the environmentalist group the Center for Biological Diversity. The base said in a statement the Army base’s current and planned operations aren't expected to harm any threatened or endangered species.
BABY SHARK-NAVAJO
‘Baby Shark’ creators release Navajo version of viral video
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Creators of the popular video “Baby Shark,” whose song was played at the World Series in October, have released a version in Navajo. Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, said Sunday the video is available online and was created following auditions from Navajo actors. SmartStudy worked with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks. Navajo Baby Shark, is the 20th language version of Baby Shark. The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The Navajo word for shark translates to “angry fish.”
AP-US-SPORTS-EDITOR-SLUR
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A sports editor for a New Mexico newspaper has apologized after using “scalps” in a tweet to describe a high school basketball team defeating a team with Native American student-athletes. The world “scalp” has a racist history as white settlers regularly cut off pieces of Native Americans' heads after killing them. Hobbs News-Sun Sports Editor Jason Farmer said Friday his tweet was “very inappropriate and completely insensitive.” Navajo Nation criticized Farmer's social media post, saying such comments should not be normalized.
ANTELOPE CANYON-PHOTO TOURS
No more photo-only tours at Upper Antelope Canyon
PHOENIX (AP) — Photographer-only tours will no longer be offered at the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, announced last week that photo-only tours will cease. The photographer-only tours have led to long wait times as professional shutterbugs try to get that picture-perfect shot. Visitors with cellphones and cameras on the regular tours can still take photos. But tripods will no longer be permitted. Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona.
TROUBLED TUCSON SCHOOLS
4 Tucson schools fall to an 'F' after letter-grade appeals
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Four schools in Tucson’s major school districts dropped from a D to an F after the school board finalized letter grades issued by state officials. The Arizona Daily Star reports Tucson schools Magee Middle, Booth-Fickett K-8 and Catalina High School each received an F after the board voted on A-F appeals Dec. 13. Marana Unified’s Tortolita Middle School received an F. This brought Tucson Unified School District's number of F schools to five. All the district’s other school grades remained the same.The grades are based on year-over-year student academic growth, scores on statewide assessments, high school graduation rates and indicators that a student is ready for success at the next level.
TWO DEAD IN CAR-SURPRISE
Police: 2 found dead after man forced woman into vehicle
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Surprise police say two people who had a past relationship were found dead by officers responding to a report of a man forcing a woman into a vehicle at a movie theater late Friday night. Police identified those killed as 21-year-old Jafar Tigue of El Mirage and 18-year-old Faith Villanueva of Surprise and said they were both shot. Sgt. Greg Welch said no suspect was outstanding but that the police investigation was continuing and that he couldn't confirm the deaths were a murder-suicide. Welch said the responding officers were directed to a vehicle leaving the area of the theater and that they found the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. He says life-saving measures were performed but unsuccessful.
BORDER FUNDING-PIMA COUNTY
Official: Feds deny request to use border money for shelter
Pima County officials say the federal government has denied the county's request to use $200,000 of border security funding to help cover the costs of operating a humanitarian shelter for migrants. A member by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to the county Board of Supervisorssays he learned of the denial based on a determination that the proposed use of the money wouldn't benefit border security. The supervisors voted 3-2 in May to accept a $1.8 million Operation Stonegarden grant.
WINTRY WEATHER-SOUTHWEST
Wintry weather restricts access to some parks in Southwest
Wintry weather is restricting access to some national park sites in the the Four Corners region of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service sites announcing they were closed Saturday included Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico and Arches National Park in southern Utah . At Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona, officials said 25 miles of State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View. were closed due to snow before being cleared and opened Saturday afternoon. Other park roads were plowed but snowpacked and icy. Bandelier officials cited both accumulated snow and continued snowfall. Arches officials said crews were working to clear the entry road of snow and ice.