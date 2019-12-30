Last minute fireworks rush as New Year’s approaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As New Year's Eve approaches, fireworks shops are preparing for the last minute rush.
Some say while it’s been a slow start, a lot of their sales are done on December 30 and 31.
"It’s hard to read them (customers) when they come in. You know the ones you think are going to get the little bitty children’s stuff, they want the ones that sound like a bomb," said Nancy Duke, Perrin’s Fireworks Shed. “And the ones you think is going to buy The Godfather over there, all they do is buy is a 99 cent box of sparklers.”
Of course before you shoot off any fireworks, be sure you take the proper safety precautions. Also be sure it is legal to shoot them where you are located.
