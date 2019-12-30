FIRST ALERT: It’s time to enjoy sunshine and cooler air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We saw a cold front move through overnight that produced rain and a few severe storms in far west Alabama yesterday evening. Cloud cover is decreasing across Central Alabama this morning, and we should see plenty of sunshine going into the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s and 50s this morning. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid-50s this afternoon. It will be breezy at times with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph at times this afternoon.