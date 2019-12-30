FIRST ALERT: It’s time to enjoy sunshine and cooler air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We saw a cold front move through overnight that produced rain and a few severe storms in far west Alabama yesterday evening. Cloud cover is decreasing across Central Alabama this morning, and we should see plenty of sunshine going into the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s and 50s this morning. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid-50s this afternoon. It will be breezy at times with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph at times this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Thanks to a cold front that moved through last night, we will trend near average for afternoon and morning temperatures. You will need a coat tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. The last day of 2019 will give us plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-50s!
NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: If you have any outdoor plans for New Year’s Eve, you will want to bundle up and wear layers! We will see a mostly clear sky with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s around the midnight hour. Morning lows will likely dip near freezing on New Year’s Day.
FLORIDA BOWL GAMES: Auburn and Alabama will play their bowl games in Florida at noon on New Year’s Day. The forecast is looking wonderful with sunny and dry conditions. Both Tampa and Orlando are expected to see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the return of rain starting Thursday. Clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening as moisture begins to increase across the Southeast. A disturbance will likely bring a good amount of moisture into Alabama starting Thursday morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Thursday with temperatures slowly warming up Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a warm front moves northwards into Central Alabama. If you plan on attending the Birmingham Bowl, you will want to grab a poncho. Thursday is shaping up to be a wet day.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS THURSDAY-FRIDAY: The latest models are showing rainfall totals of 1-2 inches Thursday and Friday. There’s a chance we could see minor flooding from this upcoming event. The good news is that severe weather is looking low for this event as of now.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Next weekend will trend drier and cooler. We could see a few showers Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will struggle to hit 50°F. By Sunday, we should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 50s.
