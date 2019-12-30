Final venues approved for 2021 World Games in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff | December 30, 2019 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 2:08 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday the Birmingham City Council approved 2021 World Games Master Venue agreement between the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board, and TGW 2021 Birmingham Foundation.

The venues that are part of this Agreement are:

Legion Field and McLendon Park

Site of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Sloss Furnaces

Dance Sport - Breaking

Gymnastics - Parkour

Men’s Beach Handball

Sports Climbing - Bouldering

Sport Climbing - Speed

Sports Climbing - Lead

The Crossplex and Bill Harris Arena

Roller - Inline Hockey

Roller - Artistic

Roller - Speed (Track and Road)

Canoe Polo

Lifesaving

Underwater Fin Swimming

Boutwell Auditorium

Kickboxing

Muay Thai

Sumo

Avondale Park

Archery - Field Recurve

Archery - Field Barebow

Bessie Estelle Park

Boules

The World Games are scheduled for July 15-July 25, 2021.

