Final venues approved for 2021 World Games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday the Birmingham City Council approved 2021 World Games Master Venue agreement between the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board, and TGW 2021 Birmingham Foundation.
The venues that are part of this Agreement are:
Legion Field and McLendon Park
Site of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies
Sloss Furnaces
Dance Sport - Breaking
Gymnastics - Parkour
Men’s Beach Handball
Sports Climbing - Bouldering
Sport Climbing - Speed
Sports Climbing - Lead
The Crossplex and Bill Harris Arena
Roller - Inline Hockey
Roller - Artistic
Roller - Speed (Track and Road)
Canoe Polo
Lifesaving
Underwater Fin Swimming
Boutwell Auditorium
Kickboxing
Muay Thai
Sumo
Avondale Park
Archery - Field Recurve
Archery - Field Barebow
Bessie Estelle Park
Boules
The World Games are scheduled for July 15-July 25, 2021.
