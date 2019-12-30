Birmingham TV pioneer Keith Williams passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham television pioneer and a beloved member of the WBRC family has passed away at the age of 92.
Keith Williams worked at Channel 6 for 43 years becoming one of our most successful salesman. In fact Keith was the first person hired in TV broadcasting in Alabama, working a few years at Channel 13 before moving to WBRC.
Keith was a graduate of Ensley High School and the University of Alabama. He was a charter member of the Exchange Club of Highlands, Downtown Club, and Green Valley Country Club and served as president of the City Salesman Club. He was also a member of the Jefferson County University of Alabama Alumni Association, Birmingham Advertising Club and a lifetime member of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.
He was a loyal member of South Highland Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. He and his wife of 66 years, Maxine, were co-founders of the Builder’s Sunday School Class.
Keith was passionate about life and was a faithful member of the Monday morning prayer group, City Salesman Club, Community Bible Study, and Bama Lunch Bunch. He also loved being part of “The Has Beens”, a group of television retirees who met every week for coffee. He loved Alabama football, good music, and most of all his friends and family.
Keith is survived by his wife, four children, nine grand-children and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Keith Williams will be held Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at South Highland Presbyterian Church in Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Radio Ministry at South Highland Presbyterian Church or a charitable ministry of your choice.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.