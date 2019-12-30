Birmingham bowl teams score big at Children’s Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football players participating in the Birmingham Bowl with the Cincinnati Bearcats and Boston College Eagles put on some of their best moves away from the gridiron Monday, visiting patients at Children’s Hospital.
“This is just a neat thing to be doing,” said Darrick Forrest, safety for Cincinnati. “Where I come from we don’t see a lot of this, so to join with some of my teammates and help brighten somebody else’s day, just for a moment, is special.”
The Cincinnati Bearcats will play the Boston College Eagles in the annual Birmingham Bowl Thursday January 2, 2020 at Legion Field. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.