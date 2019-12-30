AAA offers free towing to keep impaired drivers off roads this New Year’s Eve and Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says the year’s highest number of alcohol-related traffic deaths occur on New Year’s Day.
So to keep impaired drivers off the roads, AAA Alabama and wrecker services will offer Tow-for-Life.
All you have to do is call, tell the operator your location and your home address, and wait for them to come pick you up.
You'll need your identification and keys to the car as well.
Towing is free for up to 10 miles.
“A lot of people are hesitant to take a taxi home and leave their car at a restaurant, or the bar, or somebody’s house, or something like that,” said Clay Ingram with AAA. “But with this option, we take you and your vehicle home so you don’t have to worry about going back to go get your vehicle back the next day.”
The program begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and continues until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
You can call 1-800-AAA-HELP and ask for Tow-For-Life.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.