AAA Alabama hosts free Tow For Life to help get you home safely on NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Make sure you and your loved ones and friends get home safely on New Year's Eve.
According to a recent analysis conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, during the last decade, the years’ highest number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities occur on New Year’s Day.
For the 33rd year in a row AAA Alabama and wrecker services across the state will again offer Tow-for-Life.
This public service program for AAA members and non-members provides free towing services to keep impaired drivers off the road.
The program begins at 6:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 and continues until 6:00a.m. on New Year’s Day.
“This is the most dangerous time of year to be on the roads,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson. “We want to raise awareness and encourage people to plan ahead when going out on New Year’s Eve. It is important to make arrangements before you go out, so that you aren’t making these decisions after you have been drinking. We want help keep impaired drivers off the roads, so if you or someone you know has too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, just call 1-800-AAA-HELP and we’ll help get you home safely.”
To receive free towing on New Year’s Eve:
• Call AAA Alabama at 1-800-222-4357 (1-800-AAA-HELP) and ask for Tow-for-Life. The vehicle must be operable to qualify for a free tow.
• The operator will ask for the driver’s name, home address, telephone number and exact location of the vehicle and driver.
• A tow truck will be dispatched and upon arrival the wrecker driver will ask for identification and the keys to the vehicle.
• The vehicle will be towed to the home of the driver or owner if the owner is present.
• Towing is provided at NO CHARGE up to 10 miles.
For more information about the Tow-for-Life program, call (205) 444-8885.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.