AAA Alabama hosts free Tow For Life to help get you home safely on NYE

“This is the most dangerous time of year to be on the roads,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson. “We want to raise awareness and encourage people to plan ahead when going out on New Year’s Eve. It is important to make arrangements before you go out, so that you aren’t making these decisions after you have been drinking. We want help keep impaired drivers off the roads, so if you or someone you know has too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, just call 1-800-AAA-HELP and we’ll help get you home safely.”