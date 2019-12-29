Woman dies from car crash fleeing Tuscaloosa Police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old woman has died from injuries related to a car crash that occurred while she was eluding Tuscaloosa Police.
According to police, on Christmas Eve night, Tuscaloosa Police officers stopped a Hyundai Sonata on 13th St. for a traffic violation.
When officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. Officers pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it on Kicker Rd.
A short time later they located the vehicle after it had crashed on Kicker Rd near 25th Ave E, and the driver was partially ejected.
The driver was transported to DCH where she later died from her injuries.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.