Troy University announces death of former wide receiver

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University announced the passing of former Troy University football wide receiver John Johnson.
According to a release from the university, Johnson, 24, died after being injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.
Johnson played on the football team from 2014-2017, according to the Troy Athletics website. He was a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy.
“We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of John's passing,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “He leaves behind quite a legacy by the impact that he made on Troy Athletics, Troy University and the Troy community. John was everything you could ask for from a student-athlete. He represented the name on the front and back of the jersey with class and dignity in the classroom, on the field and in the countless community service projects he championed. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to John's family, friends and teammates as we mourn the loss of a life taken too soon.”
Former Head Football Coach Larry Blakeney said Johnson was a great kid and very giving of his time.
“We had the pleasure of recruiting him out of Charles Henderson High School, and he was by far the best player we had the chance to sign from across the street,” Blakeney said. “On the field, he stepped right in as a true freshman and contributed to our football team. Off the field, he was mature beyond his years. Janice and I extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to John’s family, friends, and teammates.”
Former Head Troy Football Coach Neal Brown said he was devastated to learn of Johnson’s passing Thursday.
John was a great representative of his hometown Troy, the Troy football program and Troy University. On the field, I will always remember John’s knack for trick plays and his strong performance in his last game in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl. More importantly, I will remember John’s big smile, how he loved children, and how he led our football team in community service for three years in a row. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. An immensely talented young man, gone way too soon.
