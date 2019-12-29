Troy University announces death of former wide receiver

“We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of John's passing,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “He leaves behind quite a legacy by the impact that he made on Troy Athletics, Troy University and the Troy community. John was everything you could ask for from a student-athlete. He represented the name on the front and back of the jersey with class and dignity in the classroom, on the field and in the countless community service projects he championed. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to John's family, friends and teammates as we mourn the loss of a life taken too soon.”