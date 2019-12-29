FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today

We will see increasingly strong southerly winds through the day but with the onset of rain the overall chances for storms remains in question as the clouds and rain will limit storm possibilities. Still there will remain a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms into the evening hours when the amount of maximum instability is likely to occur. There still could be a few areas of thunderstorm development ahead of the main line of storms. At the moment conditions point to thunderstorm development over West Alabama this afternoon which is when we could see some isolated development of Super-Cell Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Then, ahead of the cold front a line of thunderstorms will likely enter West Alabama around 8 pm which will lead to an ongoing threat for Severe Storms into tonight.