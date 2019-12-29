FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible later today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across all of Central Alabama this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two may develop as the system moves through. The best timing still appears to be from noon until midnight. The chances for these severe Storms will depend somewhat on timing for the onset of the event. Some storms are possible along the Alabama-Mississippi line by 3 this afternoon.
We will see increasingly strong southerly winds through the day but with the onset of rain the overall chances for storms remains in question as the clouds and rain will limit storm possibilities. Still there will remain a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms into the evening hours when the amount of maximum instability is likely to occur. There still could be a few areas of thunderstorm development ahead of the main line of storms. At the moment conditions point to thunderstorm development over West Alabama this afternoon which is when we could see some isolated development of Super-Cell Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Then, ahead of the cold front a line of thunderstorms will likely enter West Alabama around 8 pm which will lead to an ongoing threat for Severe Storms into tonight.
Again, the greatest risk for Severe Storms will be west of I-65. The rain will move out of East Alabama late tonight with clearing, cooler conditions to follow. Dry weather will be in place with somewhat cooler conditions through Wednesday although temperatures could still be higher than seasonal averages. Moisture will return by Wednesday night with more wet weather and potentially heavy rain again Thursday and Friday.
