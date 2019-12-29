Plan ahead to have a safe ride home this New Year’s Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Alabamians plan to ring in the new year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding them to plan ahead.
According to AAA, New Year’s Day is one of the deadliest days of the year for alcohol-related traffic fatalities. Why? Because there are more drunk drivers on the road.
“We see more just due to the people being out and about celebrating the holidays. People do choose to partake in consuming alcoholic beverages to celebrate that," said Trooper Benjamin Carswell.
If you do choose to partake in drinking this New Year’s Eve, do not drink and drive.
“If you’re pulled over by a state trooper during the holidays, or at any time, and you’re under the influence to the point that you’re too impaired to safely operate that motor vehicle, you will be placed under arrest and have to deal with the consequences that come after that," Carswell said.
Those consequences don’t just affect the drunk driver.
“The reason that driving impaired is such a big deal is because it affects everybody. It doesn’t just affect the violator that chooses to drive impaired, it affects the motoring public as well," Carswell said.
Laura Harmon knows that all too well.
“Our daughter was killed on the interstate by a drunk driver who crossed the interstate. He was going 120 miles an hour and killed her, and it’s been horrible ever since," Harmon said.
It’s been 15 years since her daughter Stephanie was killed by a drunk driver. It’s something Harmon believes could’ve been easily avoided.
“Call Uber, or call Lyft, or call a friend. Don’t do it. It will ruin your life and it’ll kill somebody. If he hadn’t crossed the interstate going 120 miles an hour, yeah (Stephanie would still be here)," Harmon said.
So, before you go out to ring in the new year, ALEA recommends planning ahead to ensure a safe ride home.
