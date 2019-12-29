Mother pleads for answers in son’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to figure out who killed Fredrick Adams; meanwhile his mother is hoping someone will come forward to help close the case.
For the last 24 hours, Genise Boyd has spent her time talking with investigators, clinging to memories and planning.
“They assassinated my son. To make his funeral arrangements is the worst thing that could have ever happened in my life,” said Boyd.
Adams was killed early Friday morning at the Southtown Public Housing Complex. Police say he answered a knock a his door and whoever was on the other side shot him. His family, including his sons, were home at the time.
“That’s the worst thing that could ever happen to me and my family. To know that he was cold blooded murdered,” said Boyd.
Boyd says the family is concerned, knowing whoever killed Adams is out there.
“They’re roaming free and we’re afraid for our lives because we don’t know who that is,” said Boyd.
She’s pleading for answers and praying for closure and justice.
“Everybody who said that they loved him - show it. Go to the police department. Go to the detective. Give them the information. Stand up for this. Make them own it because they have destroyed a family,” said Boyd.
The family says the plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Fredrick Monday at Railroad Park at 6 pm. His favorite color is red, so they’re asking people who come to wear red in his honor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.