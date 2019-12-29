Lee County tornado survivors spend holidays cleaning up

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been nearly 10 months since an EF-4 tornado ripped through the Beauregard community, killing 23 people. Since that day there’s been a lot of “firsts” for the people who lost their homes or loved ones.
The biggest of those firsts: Christmas.
The holiday season is supposed to be a time filled with joy, but for people in Lee County, there are a mixture of emotions as they recover from tornadoes that changed their lives.
Dozens of people lost their homes in March when the tornadoes ripped through the county.
Residents experienced their first Christmas since the devastation.
Since then, organizations and community members have come together to help piece back their livelihoods.
A Lee County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson says people have sent Christmas decorations as one way to show support to the community.
“Everyone is recovering at different paces. It’s a different speed for everybody. Everybody was impacted differently. It’s going to be a long process but having the community pour into them during the holiday season, you saw a lot of joy come out of that. And like I said, just a big mixture of emotions,” said EMA Specialist Austin Jones.
Jones says they hope the county can stand united going into 2020.
