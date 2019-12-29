It’s all “Business” for Auburn in the Outback Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn continued its prep work for the Outback Bowl against Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The number 12 ranked Tigers and number 18 ranked Golden Gophers will face off on New Year’s Day. As Auburn looks for its tenth win of the season, head coach Gus Malzahn said his team is treating this bowl game like a business meeting. Malzahn said Auburn’s loss to UCF two years ago changed the mindset of how his team prepares for bowl games.
“That one hurt, but it helped us last year. Last year in our bowl game we played our best all around game and so our approach we had was different and it should have been different. We’re trying to keep this same approach for this game. It’s a business trip. This is a very important game for us. This can give us momentum for the future and we feel like we have championships on the horizon,” said Gus Malzahn.
