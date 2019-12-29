Four separate incidents mark a violent Saturday in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There were three shootings and a stabbing on Saturday in Tuscaloosa County.
According to authorities, the first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Club 205 Lounge on Greensboro Ave.
Witnesses told police that the incident started in the club and the victim was escorted outside. There was another argument outside the lounge and shots were fired.
The victim was taken to DCH Northport with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police are investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.
The second incident happened around 1 p.m. on Clay Lane in Northport. Officers were called out to a stabbing.
The victim was stabbed in the face by a relative after an argument over cigarettes. She was taken to DCH Tuscaloosa and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police have arrested Tennis Simpson for the incident. The suspect has been charged with Assault II and is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Around 6 p.m., the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sycamore Road in McCalla. When they arrived, the victim informed deputies he had been abducted by two males in a different county.
The suspects drove the victim around and and beat him. When the vehicle left the interstate, the victim was kicked out of the vehicle and forced to walk away.
One of the suspects pointed a rifle at him and shot him in the thigh. The victim was taken to DCH Tuscaloosa and is being treated for multiple injuries.
Authorities say no one has been arrested at this time.
Tuscaloosa police were called to the McDonald’s on Highway 69 S. around 9:30 p.m. Investigators determined an argument had taken place inside the restaurant and the people involved were asked to leave.
Shortly after being asked to leave, the suspects shot at a group of people standing outside of the restaurant. A 17-year-old female was shot in the leg and taken to DCH Tuscaloosa. The restaurant and vehicles were also struck in the incident.
According to authorities, investigators are interviewing witnesses and attempting to find the suspects.
