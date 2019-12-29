Family pleads to community for answers after two loved ones perish due to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a violent holiday weekend with multiple shootings across the metro Birmingham area that claimed multiple lives.
Another family coping with the loss of a brother and son murdered within months of one another spoke out to ask the community for help bringing them answers and peace.
“I’ll pick up the phone to call them and then realize they’re not there,” said Carolyn Whitted-Hendricks.
Carolyn Whitted-Hendricks’ son and grandson murdered were ripped from their family by gun violence.
Warren Whitted, a 36-year-old father of five, was shot multiple times on Park Avenue Southwest in Riley in June 2018.
Whitted’s nephew, Deshawn Jackson, at just 20-years-old, was gunned down on Tensaw Court in Fairfield the following April.
He left behind a daughter.
“I have to deal with it day by day. I have to take each day slowly,” said Whitted-Hendricks.
However, dealing with not having answers takes a toll.
"I live in constant fear of not knowing who or why or what," said Vershonda Jackson, DeShawn's mother. "It's very heartbreaking for me. I just want answers. I need closure."
Jackson said she calls Birmingham police every week for updates on her brother Warren's case.
And in Deshawn’s case it appears it has gone cold.
The family claimed they have no answers and the question "why" continues to plague them.
“It results down to the gun violence that we deal with on a daily basis in Birmingham. It can be something as simple as the look of having more that makes someone decide they are going to take someone else’s life,” said family member Rodquita Hendricks.
We've reached out to police for updates on both cases.
If you have any information about the murders of Warren Whitted and Deshawn Jackson call police or Crime Stoppers.
